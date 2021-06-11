https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/11/trevor-noah-goes-there-uses-the-kamala-harris-do-not-come-clip-to-troll-cnns-jeffrey-toobin/

Earlier today, Rep. Lauren Boebert shared this mashup of Vice President Kamala Harris saying, “do not come” along with a clip of former President Trump saying, “I’m gonna come” and captioned it with “He is coming. You can’t keep a good man down!”

Have a watch:

He is coming. You can’t keep a good man down! pic.twitter.com/iTIB8f5G58 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 11, 2021

Now, before libs get too angry at Rep. Boebert, here’s “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah making the SAME JOKE, albeit about CNN’s legal and self-abuse expert, Jeffrey Toobin:

When Jeffrey Toobin pops up on CNN again pic.twitter.com/iQwsea5Sx8 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 11, 2021

BOTH ARE FUNNY!

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

