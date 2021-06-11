https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeaus-gestapo-just-arrested-his-political-opponent/

Posted by Kane on June 11, 2021 7:22 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has been arrested in Manitoba while on a cross-province tour protesting the province’s health restrictions. True North has learned Bernier has retained a lawyer through the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) to represent him.

JCCF called the arrest a “shocking attack on democracy and the Charter freedoms of speech, assembly and association.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...