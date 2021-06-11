https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeaus-gestapo-just-arrested-his-political-opponent/

Our Leader Maxime Bernier was wrongfully arrested this afternoon by the RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys, Man., for attending rallies with supporters.

-PPC Team pic.twitter.com/sbOpu6RORn — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) June 11, 2021

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has been arrested in Manitoba while on a cross-province tour protesting the province’s health restrictions. True North has learned Bernier has retained a lawyer through the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) to represent him.

JCCF called the arrest a “shocking attack on democracy and the Charter freedoms of speech, assembly and association.”