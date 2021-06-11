https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-tells-biden-not-to-fall-asleep-in-his-meeting-with-putin

Despite the fact that former President Trump was ousted from Big Tech platforms across the board, and despite shuttering his personal blog site, Donald is still delivering his signature jabs at world leaders.

And, as the New York Times recently pointed out, people are still reading and sharing what he has to say.

This most recent one being in relation to President Biden’s recent international circuit, traveling to meet with world leaders on his first foreign outing since taking office.

Trump has some advice for his successor.

“As President, I had a great and very productive meeting in Helsinki, Finland, with President Putin of Russia. Despite the belated Fake News portrayal of the meeting, the United States won much, including the respect of President Putin and Russia. Because of the phony Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, made-up and paid for by the Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton, the United States was put at a disadvantage — a disadvantage that was nevertheless overcome by me.”

What Trump is referring to here is about how the “Deep State” during his administration spent years keeping the Russian collusion scandal alive and unresolved, despite the lack of meaningful evidence. Most of all with the Steele dossier of partisan opposition research held up as purportedly legitimate by the likes of The Guardian and BuzzFeed News.

The RussiaGate debacle ultimately reached an anti-climatic end with the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller that failed to deliver on the far-left’s expectations.

“As to who do I trust, they asked, Russia or our “Intelligence” from the Obama era, meaning people like Comey, McCabe, the two lovers, Brennan, Clapper, and numerous other sleezebags, or Russia, the answer, after all that has been found out and written, should be obvious Our government has rarely had such lowlifes as these working for it. Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin — don’t fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!”

The line about telling Biden to refrain from falling asleep alludes to the fact he’s very old and is routinely seen engaging in public gaffes that point to that fact.

Biden softened up relations with Russia back in May by lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

