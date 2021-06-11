http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/IFIOwUAUx64/Violators-of-Summer-Games-virus-rules-to-face-16242277.php
TOKYO – Athletes and others involved in the Tokyo Olympics who violate rules to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus could face exclusion from the Games or fines, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned from sources involved in the Games.
Details of strict measures that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will have at its disposal will be included in the final version of the Playbook, a set of guidelines on coronavirus measures for athletes and others that is due to be released as early as next week.