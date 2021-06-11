https://www.theepochtimes.com/virginia-county-teaching-children-to-root-for-socialism-teacher_3852786.html

A Fairfax County, Virginia, teacher on Tuesday pushed back against what she says is progressive agenda being pushed by school board officials in neighboring Loudoun County.

Speaking during a school board meeting, teacher Lilit Vanetsyan said that the curriculum being taught in the county will teach children to “root for socialism by the time they get to middle school.”

“Parents, the longer that you wait and don’t have your child’s schools accountable, gives these guys more time to dictate what’s best for your child’s physical, mental, and emotional health,” Vanetsyan said.

The teacher urged students to challenge teachers when they are presented with a “ludicrous statement.”

“Students, you are on the front lines of these indoctrination camps…do not allow anybody to tell you that you cannot accomplish anything because of your skin color, or to hate yourself because of your skin color,” Vanetsyan said.

She added: ”Students, it is up to you to be the next generation of victims, or victors.”

According to the co-founder of a parents’ group taking on the education establishment in Loudoun County, the state has become “ground zero” in the fight against critical race theory-based indoctrination in schools nationwide.

Critical race theory (CRT) must be uprooted because it “seeks to view everything through the lens of race and believes all institutions, traditions, language, and history of this country are systemically racist,” said Ian Prior, a parent who helped to found and is executive director of Fight for Schools.

The Loudon County School District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

CRT—which espouses the idea that race is not natural but socially constructed to oppress and exploit minorities—is an offshoot of the quasi-Marxist critical theory social philosophy that was promoted by the Frankfurt school of thought.

Former President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning CRT training in federal agencies in September 2020, with the White House describing it as “anti-American propaganda.”

After taking office, President Joe Biden reversed Trump’s September 2020 executive order and has pushed CRT training on a number of fronts.

Proponents of CRT have argued that it’s needed to demonstrate what they say is “pervasive systemic racism” and to facilitate rooting it out.

The Biden administration’s efforts have triggered widespread pushback from federal and state Republican lawmakers, conservatives, and related organizations, as well as parents.

Matthew Vadum and Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

