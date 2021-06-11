https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c43f50bbafd42ff58621c5
Sometimes you really have to marvel at the hypocrisy of the left. For four years under Trump, we were told by the left that a border wall wouldn’t work, that walls were racist and xenophobic. Now the …
Robert Lopez, former Professor of Humanities at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, is disgusted with what he has seen happen to the largest single Protestant denomination …
Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his long list of political enemies. Two House Democrats disclosed this week that their smartphone data was secretly obtained by the Trump Justice D…
Rick Jacobs, a former aide to L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, denied sexually harassing anyone, as a former Garcetti bodyguard has alleged….
One person was killed and two children were injured in a Savannah, Georgia, shooting on Friday night, authorities said….