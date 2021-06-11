https://www.foxnews.com/politics/blm-co-founder-patrisse-cullors-35000-fencing-1-4m-home

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has reportedly put up a fence and electric gate around her $1.4 million home in Los Angeles.

Cullors, 37, closed on the 2,380 square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home in March.

Cullors stepped down from her role as executive director of the group’s central foundation last month amid questions about her finances, though she denied those attacks had any role in her leaving.

Cullors’ finances drew attention in April after the New York Post reported she had purchased four homes for $3.2 million. The report prompted Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, to call for an “independent investigation” into the foundation’s finances. The two organizations are not affiliated.

Critics have pointed out that Cullors bought the high-end homes despite referring to herself as a “ trained Marxist ” in the past.

At the time, Cullors said allegations that she enriched herself through donations meant for Black Lives Matter were ‘categorically untrue.” She denied that she received a salary from the foundation, asserting that her income came from other sources, such as proceeds from book sales and a YouTube deal, and was unrelated to the $90 million in donations BLM received in 2020.

A neighbor told Daily Mail that a subcontractor told him the wooden fence they were erecting around the property and other exterior improvements in the “$35,000 range.”

“It will have an electronic gate at the driveway portion, a walk up door, and call box, and other safety measures, cameras – you know, to keep the riff raff out,” the neighbor added.

In April, the foundation disclosed that Cullors had received a total of $120,000 in compensation from 2013 to 2019.

“As a registered 501c3 non-profit organization, (the foundation) cannot and did not commit any organizational resources toward the purchase of personal property by any employee or volunteer,” the foundation said in a statement. “Any insinuation or assertion to the contrary is categorically false.”

Attempts to contact Cullors for comment were unsuccessful.

