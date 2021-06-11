http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iDk1Sb0yyo4/

An officer in San Antonio, Texas, asked civilians to call 911 for police backup after his hand was shot and his radio destroyed in a gun battle on the side of the road.

The incident occurred on April 16, 2021, but the bodycam video was just released.

News4SanAntonio reported that Officer Tyler Sauvage pulled over a pickup being driven by 33-year-old Sammie Joe Barbosa. The front-seat passenger, 25-year-old Alex Anthony Garcia, allegedly opened fire on the officer during the stop.

During playback of the bodycam footage, police ascertained that “an occupant in the vehicle was told to give the handgun to Garcia” while Sauvage was talking to Barbosa.

Shots rang out and blood ran from Sauvage’s right hand as he moved back for cover. Sauvage continued to respond by shooting, but his gun continued to jam because he could not hold it firmly enough in his wounded hand.

Warning: Graphic Content



Barbosa and Garcia were both killed in the gun battle. A third passenger, an unidentified 22-year-old woman, was wounded but survived.

5 NBC DFW quoted Police Chief William McManus saying, “The officer is very lucky to be alive at that close range having been shot in the hand and not somewhere else more vital.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

