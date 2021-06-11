https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/11/western-civilization-truly-is-doomed-compilation-of-elbow-greetings-at-the-g7-summit-sends-heads-crashing-to-desks/

If this was the best picture so far to come out of the G7 summit, the following has to be the most ridiculous video, which was taken as all the leaders and their wives were greeted by British PM Boris Johnson and his wife. Handshakes are obviously passé:

And they’re all vaccinated, but old habits die hard, apparently.

No. And why do the elbow bump thing and then this?

So yeah, “pure theater.”

