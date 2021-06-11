https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/11/western-civilization-truly-is-doomed-compilation-of-elbow-greetings-at-the-g7-summit-sends-heads-crashing-to-desks/

If this was the best picture so far to come out of the G7 summit, the following has to be the most ridiculous video, which was taken as all the leaders and their wives were greeted by British PM Boris Johnson and his wife. Handshakes are obviously passé:

And they’re all vaccinated, but old habits die hard, apparently.

Western Civilization is truly doomed. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 11, 2021

This is how people act who are vaccinated. They must not be trusting their jab too much. — Dr. President Elect Bob 🎩🍏 (@bobbawatson) June 11, 2021

They are all vaccinated. Pure theater. — Becky Lannon 🐘🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@beckylannon) June 11, 2021

Do you really believe Trump would have been involved in this stupid nonsense? https://t.co/TnSCMGGWPb — Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) June 11, 2021

No. And why do the elbow bump thing and then this?

President Biden walks with French President Emmanuel Macron and other G-7 leaders. pic.twitter.com/8rBUkYKhsQ — The Recount (@therecount) June 11, 2021

So yeah, “pure theater.”

