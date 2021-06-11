https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/11/western-civilization-truly-is-doomed-compilation-of-elbow-greetings-at-the-g7-summit-sends-heads-crashing-to-desks/
If this was the best picture so far to come out of the G7 summit, the following has to be the most ridiculous video, which was taken as all the leaders and their wives were greeted by British PM Boris Johnson and his wife. Handshakes are obviously passé:
I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m7RwJd0oz7
— Rob (@_ROB_29) June 11, 2021
And they’re all vaccinated, but old habits die hard, apparently.
Western Civilization is truly doomed.
— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 11, 2021
Make it stop 😂 https://t.co/re6R38qRnn
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 11, 2021
This is how people act who are vaccinated. They must not be trusting their jab too much.
— Dr. President Elect Bob 🎩🍏 (@bobbawatson) June 11, 2021
They are all vaccinated. Pure theater.
— Becky Lannon 🐘🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@beckylannon) June 11, 2021
Do you really believe Trump would have been involved in this stupid nonsense? https://t.co/TnSCMGGWPb
— Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) June 11, 2021
No. And why do the elbow bump thing and then this?
President Biden walks with French President Emmanuel Macron and other G-7 leaders. pic.twitter.com/8rBUkYKhsQ
— The Recount (@therecount) June 11, 2021
So yeah, “pure theater.”