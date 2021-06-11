https://noqreport.com/2021/06/11/weve-come-a-long-ways-from-ronald-reagan-to-joe-biden-but-not-in-the-right-direction/

THE BRANDENBURG GATE

On June 12, 1987 President Ronald Reagan stood in Berlin on the dividing line between east and west. The contrast between free Western Europe and Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe was like day and night. In one of the most memorable and powerful speeches of the modern era, our 40th President spoke the unforgettable words, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

America’s only near-peer adversary and enemy soon crumbled. I would venture to say that if Ronald Reagan had been with us longer, we would not have witnessed the re-emergence of Russian tyranny under Vladimir Putin.

FROM WHENCE THEY CAME

Ronald Reagan had spent the World War II years as a U.S. Army Reserve Officer making training films to help our troops around the world. He internalized the values and the commitment that liberated the world and restored freedom to people in Europe and Asia as well as here at home.

Despite many years in liberal Hollywood, he stood out as a bastion of conservatism amidst a sea of perversity. Anyone who doubted his heart was quickly relieved when Ronald Reagan became President and restored decency and patriotism to our national discourse.

Those of us blessed to be old enough remember so many inspiring heartfelt talks by President Reagan. He constantly honored those who had served, especially those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. He also reminded us of who we are and how we got to be the greatest country on Earth with liberty for all.

But, Ronald Reagan was a man of his day and age. They just don’t make them like him anymore. I really don’t want to dwell upon Joe Biden because you can see for yourself the contrast. While Reagan had a spine of titanium, Biden is more like a wet noodle. The politician from Delaware has never done anything for a higher purpose than his own political and financial ambitions.

THE CONTRAST

First, the biggest difference is in the moral status of our country. Second, it is in international respect or lack thereof. Nobody could ever doubt where Ronald Reagan stood and that he stood firm on his beliefs and convictions. Nor was there ever a doubt that he put America First rather than his own benefits. We don’t need to talk about Ukraine or China or Hunter for you to see the Biden family is in it only for their own interests and not America’s national interests.

Biden was born in 1942, so he is not really even a baby boomer. But he was just a young child and certainly never learned the lessons of World War II either at the time or later on in retrospect. A person of his vintage certainly should know better. He never internalized those lessons from World War II because he was always too self-absorbed to pay attention.

AMERICA HAS ALSO CHANGED

This isn’t just a tale of two American Presidents. It is also the saga of the deterioration of the knowledge and the discernment of the American public. It’s hard to say whether Ronald Reagan could even win an election in 2024 if he was running in our asymmetric political milieu because in the next presidential election, the voters will not be anything like those of 1980 and 1984.

One can only hope that any actual winner of a future election can safeguard it against cyber subversion. That is the first obstacle. But the generation that elected Ronald Reagan is not the generation that has acquiesced to the ascendancy of Joe Biden.

THE REMEDY

We cannot change where our country is headed unless we change ourselves. Elections and the candidates that attain office are a reflection of America’s decline. Joe Biden would have done no better than Walter Mondale against Ronald Reagan in 1984, but if that election were in 2024, the results would not be identical [hypothetically, discounting actual lifespans, just considering the temperature of American voters].

An America that abides a Biden has lost the reality of a Reagan.

Our 40th President understood and applied the lessons of history whereas our 46th President does not. We may see POTUS #47 even before the next election. She is prepped and in the on-deck circle with the bat flailing in every direction.

It starts in the home with parents properly educating their own children. It continues in the schools by taking them back and replacing political agendas with empirical facts, teaching our impressionable children to think objectively and make wise decisions while instilling legitimate scientific definitions of everything from gender to climate.

Unless and until we do that, our future elections will continue to reflect America’s propensity to self-destruct. None of us would have thought such a dramatic change could happen in 35 years as it has between Reagan and Biden. While we focus on 2024, we must not forsake those who will still be around and voting for President in 2056.

BOTTOM LINE

Your progeny are your responsibility and you must not allow a global village to rob you of your right to bring them up in the traditions and values that you cherish, so “start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it (Proverbs 22:6).“

