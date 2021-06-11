https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/06/why-liz-cheney-personifies-the-d-c-sewer

Liz Cheney is once again taking the spotlight as a “darling” of the media, after her latest interview has gone viral and is being echoed all across the airwaves and the internet. The only problem with her skyrocketing “popularity” is that it is entirely with those on the left, and at the expense of real Republicans and the Conservative agenda. But in truth, this was by design.

For starters, Cheney appeared for her thoroughly staged “interview” on Fake News CNN, and with none other than Obama chief campaign strategist David Axelrod. It isn’t rocket science that whenever a hard-left “news” network brings a “Republican” on as the guest of one of its hardest of hard leftist “reporters,” the goal cannot be to learn the truth or help real conservatives gain a voice. As always, the left is advancing its agenda with its standard litany of lies and distortions. So if one of its foot soldiers can aid and abet, while shamelessly claiming to be Republican/conservative (or in Cheney’s case, the shining epitome of both), all the better.

Hopefully Real America is finally learning the bitter lesson from Cheney, and other RINO traitors like her, as to why the Conservative agenda has been hopelessly stalled for decades, despite many occasions of Republican dominance in the Congress and the White House. Cheney comes from a long line of just such people who, while wearing a faux mantle of being “on the right,” especially at election time, always end up in league with the leftist Democrats at every crucial juncture.

In a revolting exhibition of duplicity and sanctimony, Cheney told the gleeful Axelrod that January 6 event at the US Capitol was “the most dangerous thing, the most egregious violation of an oath of office, of any president in history.” Of course Axelrod and CNN would happily receive a condemnation of this nature, as they presume it to give cover to the flagrant selling out of the United States to the Communist Chinese by the Clintons when they handed over ICBM technology, and the total betrayal by Obama when he gave the green-light, and the funds, to Iran so it could develop and construct an atom bomb.

Cheney’s sentiments in regard to those matters are a bit harder to determine. Like all RINOs, she has a history of making nice with the “Deep State,” and only finds a voice to express outrage when it is against a genuine Republican. But she is hardly alone. Americans have been thoroughly frustrated for decades as “Republicans” of Cheney’s brand regularly rolled over for the left, or mildly soft pedaled their “opposition” to dangerous leftist onslaughts against America. Yet they all seem to find their collective “spine” when an occasion arises to attack real conservatism and a genuinely pro-America agenda.

It should be no surprise that Cheney regularly flaunts herself as a “real Republican,” as opposed to those pro-Trump Neanderthals who are so bigoted and narrow minded as to actually expect something different from the GOP than what can be had from the Democrats. A political agenda that puts American security and American economic strength above that of foreign competitors is clearly not in keeping with the Leftist/Globalist mindset of her “Deep State” predecessors, most of whom also called themselves “Republicans.”

This pattern of treachery is not unique to Cheney. Recalling Obama’s disastrous first term, with an upsurge in worldwide islamic terrorism and the longest economic downturn since the Great Depression, Americans were frustrated beyond words with both players of the Romney/Ryan ticket, who were ostensibly challenging Obama’s 2012 re-election. They continually dropped the ball during the campaign, as if they just couldn’t muster any real reason to oppose the malignancy of the Obama Administration. Far worse however is that they have both since found a “voice” to loudly and aggressively attack President Trump on any spurious grounds.

Now, Americans can finally see why whenever Democrats seize power, they actually wield it in order to shift the country left. But while Democrat voters get results from their electoral victories, on those occasions when Republicans hold majorities in the Congress and the Senate, all the base ever receives are excuses for why nothing can be done to turn back the legislative and executive abominations committed by the Democrats.

President Donald Trump unmasked such Deep State RINO treachery when he unequivocally proved to the people of America that real changes for the good of the Country could be made, and that all previous failures by the GOP to implement such changes were ultimately intentional. And it is for that, above all else, that they hate him.

A major shakeup of the National Republican Party is in order and patriotic Americans must not have any illusions as to who is actually on their side. Though the Congressional Republican Conference eventually removed Cheney from a position of power, it was only weeks prior that more than two-thirds of them voted to keep her in place. And even through she has been removed, every effort was made to avoid creating the impression that the Party was seeking to bolster any aspect of the Trump agenda.

Barring some major RINO chicanery in Wyoming (and admittedly, Cowboy State RINOs have plenty of it planned), Cheney will be given the well-deserved “boot” in the 2022 Wyoming Republican Primary. She is the embodiment of the self-serving, morally vacant caricature of conservatism that the GOP has become in recent decades. The fact that she and her kind can continue to strut and self-aggrandize as they do is proof positive of just how out of touch with real America they are, and in truth have been for a long time.

The outrages and treason of the 2020 election theft by the leftist Democrats should serve as a wake-up call to America, that our Constitutional Republic has suffered a potentially fatal wound. But the degree to which Americans have been abandoned, in this hour of real need, by an insipid and fundamentally compromised GOP, should show the Nation where the real house-cleaning needs to begin.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

