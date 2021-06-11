https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/11/wtaf-is-this-lunacy-british-charity-oxfam-calls-white-women-who-report-being-raped-privileged-and-reporting-their-attacker-white-supremacy/

So if you’re a white woman who reports being raped you’re ‘privileged.’ And justice is white supremacy?! WHAT?

Just when you thought this crap couldn’t get any worse …

Oxfam’s training document that blames ‘privileged white women’ if they report being a victim of rape is contemptible.#DefundOxfamhttps://t.co/DDvTSO7gH5 — David Kurten (@davidkurten) June 10, 2021

From The Daily Mail:

A lawyer today accused Oxfam of suggesting reporting rape is ‘contemptible’ after a training document said ‘privileged white women’ were supporting the ‘root causes of sexual violence’ for wanting offenders jailed because it disproportionately affects minorities. The charity, which has been hit by a slew of sex scandals including claims that employees used teenage prostitutes in Haiti, compiled the PowerPoint presentation through its LGBT network after the group complained to bosses that the debate about women’s rights was part of a ‘patriarchal and white supremacist narrative’.

Sooooo women’s rights are part of a patriarchal and white supremacist narrative?

HUH?

Naomi Cunningham, a discrimination and employment law barrister, said the training – which uses extracts from a book written by Sussex University gender studies professor Alison Phipps – had shocking implications. ‘The message seems to be that a woman who reports a rape or sexual assault to the police and presses charges is a contemptible ”white feminist”,’ she told The Telegraph. She added: ‘I think any woman could make an arguable case that this has created or contributed to ”an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment”, which is how the Equality Act defines harassment.’

Ho-LEE CHIT.

WTAF is this lunacy? So, women who have been raped/ sexually assaulted are ‘privileged’ & their desire for attackers to be punished is “harming black and other marginalised people”. https://t.co/wm36NMv22H — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 11, 2021

We … we got nothin’.

“Oxfam training guide blames ‘privileged white women’ over root causes of sexual violence” At some point the feminist movement will realise that intersectional insanity is terrible for women’s rights. https://t.co/NqfKghoha2 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 11, 2021

Third-wave Feminists fought for equality only to be shut down by their own intersectional BS.

British poverty charity @Oxfam teaches staff that white women who report rapes & sex crimes to law enforcement are supporting white supremacy & harm of black people. https://t.co/6m0hY9GF4f — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 10, 2021

Awful.

Hard to imagine a more marginalized people than rape victims. — Big Smooth (@BigSmoothInBigD) June 11, 2021

Insanity. Women who were raped or sexually abused that report it are the “problem” and not the rapists or abusers?! What the hell?! Sounds like a misogynist’s idea of a utopia. What stage has discourse descended to where such ludicrous tenets can be even be espoused? — Tim Hill (@RealityExempt) June 11, 2021

The lunacy is the point, @RitaPanahi. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) June 11, 2021

And that’s terrifying.

***

