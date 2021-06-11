https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/youll-have-to-move-joe-biden-wants-to-site-there/
A first in my career. @POTUS comes and sits down at table in a bar next to me and orders a drink. Am trying to act nonchalant #G7 pic.twitter.com/XQecXWIfJL
— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) June 10, 2021
Biden Boots BBC TV Crew From Pub, Takes Their Table
Joseph Curl has the full story at Daily Wire…
There are few instances I’d feel compelled to give up my dinner table… I suppose this is an exception. Welcome to Cornwall @POTUS 🇺🇸🇬🇧 #G7Cornwall pic.twitter.com/vrktEKk3PK
— Morgan Gisholt Minard (@mgisholtminard) June 10, 2021