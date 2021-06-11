https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/youtube-suspends-senator-ron-johnson-for-7-days/

“We removed the video in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies, which don’t allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus.”

A YouTube blog post explaining the policy says the platform will not promote content that “contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19,” and YouTube told The Hill it does not allow any information that it says risks harming people.

The video that was taken down showed Johnson tearing into the Biden administration over its response to the pandemic and touting the two drugs.

“It always baffled me that there was such a concerted effort to deny the American public the type of robust exploration research into early treatment early in this pandemic,” Johnson said before calling ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine “incredibly safe.”

Johnson tore into YouTube’s decision on Friday, casting it as emblematic of “Big Tech’s” power.

“YouTube’s ongoing Covid censorship proves they have accumulated too much unaccountable power. Big Tech and mainstream media believe they are smarter than medical doctors who have devoted their lives to science and use their skills to save lives. They have decided there is only one medical viewpoint allowed and it is the viewpoint dictated by government agencies,” he said in a statement.

“How many lives will be lost as a result? How many lives could have been saved with a free exchange of medical ideas? Government-sanctioned censorship of ideas and speech should concern us all.”