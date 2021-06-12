https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/12/according-to-cnn-theres-a-sigh-of-relief-among-world-leaders-now-that-bidens-in-the-white-house/

Earlier we told you that French President Macron is happy the U.S. now has a leader that is “part of the club” and “willing to cooperate.” According to CNN, that sentiment is shared by the other leaders at the G7 summit:

What’s most telling (and somewhat pathetically hilarious) is how many of those at the G7 seem to define leadership as “falling in line with everybody else. Biden will do exactly that, hence their “sigh of relief.

