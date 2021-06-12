https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/12/according-to-cnn-theres-a-sigh-of-relief-among-world-leaders-now-that-bidens-in-the-white-house/

Earlier we told you that French President Macron is happy the U.S. now has a leader that is “part of the club” and “willing to cooperate.” According to CNN, that sentiment is shared by the other leaders at the G7 summit:

President Biden causes sighs of relief among world leaders even as G7 divisions linger https://t.co/KAMRfwSA3z — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 12, 2021

What’s most telling (and somewhat pathetically hilarious) is how many of those at the G7 seem to define leadership as “falling in line with everybody else. Biden will do exactly that, hence their “sigh of relief.

“sighs of relief”= someone we can manipulate. https://t.co/3bVGod7eu0 — Nels (@debitking) June 12, 2021

“Ah yes he’s just like us.” Isn’t the compliment they think it is.https://t.co/VWEraQcA4s via @GoogleNews — Austin Petersen 🇺🇲 (@AP4Liberty) June 12, 2021

“A sigh of relief”… 😂 that’s what happens when they know they push around the dementia man, Joe Biden https://t.co/oID3bKj5Pl — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) June 12, 2021

