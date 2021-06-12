http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UlKcy10jCeo/Airlines-have-seen-an-unprecedented-rise-in-16241877.php
The headlines had barely faded after a Southwest passenger reportedly knocked out a flight attendant’s teeth during an in-flight altercation when the next high-profile example of bad airline behavior emerged. A man was arrested last week after allegedly banging on a Delta cockpit door, demanding the plane land and tussling with a flight attendant.
Less than two weeks apart, the violent incidents – parts of which were recorded by other passengers – served as extreme reminders of the conflict that experts say has risen to unprecedented levels over the past several months as travelers return to the skies.