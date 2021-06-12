https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/aocs-aunt-blames-puerto-rico-politicians-not-trump-assistance/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) aunt is pushing back on AOC’s blaming of Trump.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s aunt does not blame the Trump Administration for her grandmother’s living conditions.

The Daily Mail reported:

The relative, who refused to give her name, added: ‘We are private people, we don’t talk about our family.’ Ironically for AOC, she also refused to blame former President Donald Trump for thousands of Hurricane Maria victims being unable to get money to repair shattered homes.

According to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s aunt, Puerto Rico had enough assistance, but it didn’t get to the people.

She said it was “a problem here in Puerto Rico with the administration.”

Her aunt said: ‘In this area people need a lot of help. Many people have needed it for the past four years and haven’t had anything.’ Yet she did not pin that on Trump, adding: ‘It’s a problem here in Puerto Rico with the administration and the distribution of help. It is not a problem with Washington. We had the assistance and it didn’t get to the people.’

This is at odds with what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed.

On June 2nd, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out a photo of the poor living conditions her Grandmother was living in.

She blamed the Trump Administration for it saying that they “blocked” relief money for Puerto Rico.

We immediately got to work reaching out to community advocates and leaders and following the money. What’s happening to Puerto Ricans is systemic. Much of it can be traced to La Junta, aka the Wall Street-connected fiscal control board that the US gave power to over the island. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Daily Wire writer Matt Walsh started a Go Fund Me for AOC’s grandmother but the money was refused by someone in the family.

UPDATE: “someone” in AOC’s abuela’s family told GoFundMe that she won’t take the money, even though AOC previously claimed that her grandma was in dire straits (and it was Trump’s fault). @AOC still hasn’t acknowledged this effort or thanked us. Here’s the email from GoFundMe: pic.twitter.com/MsM4ECLDX0 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2021

The Go Fund Me raised over $100,000 dollars:

In the end, our campaign raised 100 thousand dollars and could have solved a problem in ten hours that AOC couldn’t solve in four years. We can all be proud of that. As for abuela, all we can do now is pray. pic.twitter.com/aKQLXXVnxE — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2021

