The Associated Press has announced that several photographers have been awarded Pulitzer Prizes for pictures of last year’s riots — er, make that “protests” and “demonstrations”:

“Drama and raw emotion” is one way to put it:

One photo in the story shows car being vandalized and tipped on its side while a fire rages in the background, and the people trashing the car are referred to as “demonstrators.”

What would the AP think if photos of the leveled Gaza building where their office was located were described as capturing the “raw emotion and drama” of the moment?

