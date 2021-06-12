https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/12/ap-takes-fiery-but-mostly-peaceful-approach-in-announcing-pulitzers-for-2020-protest-photos/

The Associated Press has announced that several photographers have been awarded Pulitzer Prizes for pictures of last year’s riots — er, make that “protests” and “demonstrations”:

A group of 10 @AP photographers won the breaking news Pulitzer for their work capturing the drama and raw emotion of protests that roiled U.S. cities after the May 2020 death of George Floyd. SEE MORE: https://t.co/6CIch1Qpah pic.twitter.com/ybiQAkuVrX — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2021

“Drama and raw emotion” is one way to put it:

“Protests”, but the background image is of a civilian-owned building in flames while someone holds an upside down American flag. Really makes you think. https://t.co/VulS8aWoxR — Awl “D” Best (@Demoncoww) June 12, 2021

The AP literally posts the word “protest” accompanied by a building burning, refusing to call them what they were: riots. If this level of bias were in fiction, people would call it either bad or parodic. https://t.co/9L7zmCl34K — E. M. DuBois (@emduboisTA) June 12, 2021

AP wins Pulitzer for photos of those “mostly peaceful” BLM protests in 2020 🔻https://t.co/rMG4pe9YRC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 12, 2021

One photo in the story shows car being vandalized and tipped on its side while a fire rages in the background, and the people trashing the car are referred to as “demonstrators.”

But not for capturing the pain and suffering of those who lost loved ones or a business during these “peaceful protests” https://t.co/XRbSnhB7rV — Gemini60🇺🇸♊ (@Bundy4492) June 12, 2021

Ahhhh, yes. What a great depiction of a peaceful protest. 🙄 — Jason Amaro (@Jason_Amaro) June 12, 2021

Riots with arson, looting, destruction & murder is supposedly ‘artful drama & raw emotion’ yet the protest on Jan 6th is framed by MSM as ‘an insurrection’.

Message is clear. The mob is now the gov / gov is the mob that can destroy the middle class & citizens must be silent. https://t.co/UqM64Ytnpa — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) June 12, 2021

What would the AP think if photos of the leveled Gaza building where their office was located were described as capturing the “raw emotion and drama” of the moment?

