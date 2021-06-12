https://www.foxnews.com/us/austin-police-confirm-downtown-shooting-multiple-victims-with-injuries

A mass shooting that erupted in an entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday morning has left 13 people injured, including two in critical condition, police say.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants. The street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic at the time of the shooting, according to interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Chacon said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals and other types of first aid equipment.”

It remains unclear what sparked the gunfire. Posts on social media at one time said as many as 16 were shot.

Chacon described the lone suspect as a Black male with a black shirt, skinny build and “dreadlock-type” hair – but told reporters early Friday morning that the description isn’t very detailed “based on the chaotic nature of the incident.”

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has been notified, Chacon said.

Eleven of the injured people were taken to one local hospital, another person was taken to a different hospital, and the other person went to an urgent care facility with gunshot wounds, Chacon said.

Chacon also said some officers transported patients to hospitals in their police cruisers due to the nature of the scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to those who were injured.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

