The Biden Administration closed a federal division that assisted victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

The Biden regime said it is closing the office and promised to replace it with a “more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system.”

Recall, President Trump signed an executive order, Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE), to provide services and support to “victims of crimes committed by removable aliens and the family members of such victims.”

Biden is replacing VOICE with VESL or Victims Engagement and Services Line which will serve as “a comprehensive and inclusive support system for all victims, regardless of immigration status or the immigration status of the perpetrator.”

This is a huge slap in the face to Americans.

Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens have entered the US under Biden’s watch and now his regime is working to completely decriminalize illegal immigration.

