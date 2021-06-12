https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/president-biden-discusses-why-he-will-not-have-joint-press-conference?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden on Sunday discussed the plan not to hold a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he meets with the foreign leader in Geneva.

Biden said that “this is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other. It’s about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship are with Russia. We’re not looking for conflict. We are looking to resolve those actions which we think are inconsistent with international norms, number one. Number two, where we can work together, we may be able to do that in terms of some strategic doctrine … we’re ready to do it,” he said, noting that climate could possibly be an area of cooperation.

“But I don’t want to get into being diverted by, did they shake hands … who talked the most,” Biden said, noting that Putin “can say what he said the meeting was about and I will say what I think the meeting was about.”

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

