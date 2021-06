https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-to-nominate-carlos-del-toro-for-secretary-of-the-navy-white-house_3855722.html

WASHINGTON—President Joe Biden intends to nominate Carlos del Toro for secretary of the Navy, the White House said on Friday.

Del Toro is a retired naval commander with nearly 40 years’ experience in national security and naval operations, budgeting, and acquisition, the White House said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook