Although the Wuhan virus pandemic initially put a damper on immigration, it’s now becoming clear that lax border policies of the administration of President Joe Biden are kicking off a flood of new immigration.

According to analysis from Princeton Policy Advisor Steven Kopits, Biden’s first year in power will be one of the worst years for illegal immigration in the US since the data was being recorded.

For some context, John Binder of Breitbart News outlined how ”federal immigration officials apprehended more than 172,000 border crossers in May — a nearly 700 percent increase in illegal immigration compared to the same time last year when former President Donald Trump had implemented fierce border controls.”

In his incisive analysis, Kopits wrote:

For the calendar year as a whole, we are projecting 1.2 million southwest border apprehensions, much as we have for the last two months. This would make Calendar Year 2021 among the ten worst years for illegal immigration in US history and place us squarely back into Clinton-era numbers.

Binder called attention to one alarming trend about the border crossing inflows if they maintain their current space:

Should there be about 1.2 million border crossers apprehended at the southern border this year, as Kopits projects, it would mark the highest level of illegal immigration to the U.S. since Fiscal Year 2001 when nearly 1.3 million border crossers were apprehended at the southern border.

The growing number of illegal immigrants entering the country comes in the wake of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ decision to no longer enforce a border control measure known as Title 42. Normally, Title 42 allows federal immigration officials to return border crossers to their countries of origin in an expedited manner for public health reasons.

For comparison, under former President Donald Trump’s watch, 91% of border crossers were apprehended in October 2020 at the US-Mexico border using Title 42.

However, Binder observed that currently “Mayorkas is only using Title 42 in about 64 percent of border crosser cases — a roughly 30 percent drop in DHS’s use of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) order to control illegal immigration.”

Thanks to Democrats and Open Borders Inc’s relentless lobbying of the Biden administration to get rid of Title 42, there is now talk of DHS letting the CDC order expire after July.

According to some experts, letting this order expire would likely kick off a massive increase of illegal immigration.

Make no mistake, immigration remains a powerful issue for the American grassroots to take on. Ignoring it could prove deadly for liberty as a massive influx of migrants with alien political views can become a reliable voting demographic for the Left.

This entire scenario can be avoided by implementing sensible measures like an immigration moratorium.

