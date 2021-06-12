https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-lives-matter-chapters-blm10-michael-brown

A group comprised of the original 10 chapters of Black Lives Matter and some newer chapters have called for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation to provide “financial transparency” and “internal accountability.” The splinter BLM group is gaining momentum following the mutiny from the parent Black Lives Matter organization after the father of Michael Brown lent his support of questioning the motives of the Black Lives Matter foundation.

BLM10+ is the “original 10 signatories and the other chapters and organizers” that “remain steadfast in our open calls for accountability from the BLM Global Network Foundation (BLMGN) and Patrisse Cullors.” In November 2020, the BLM chapters issued a public demand for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation to provide “financial transparency.” The BLM Global Network Foundation took in over $90 million in 2020, according to the Associated Press.

“To the best of our knowledge, most chapters have received little to no financial support from BLMGN since the launch in 2013,” BLM10+ said. “It was only in the last few months that selected chapters appear to have been invited to apply for a $500,000 grant created with resources generated because of the organizing labor of chapters. This is not the equity and financial accountability we deserve.”

A report was released last June, claiming that only 6% of BLMGN spending went to local chapters and grassroots organizations, while millions went toward travel and staff compensation.

Following the release of the damning statement against the Black Lives Matter foundation, “chapter names were promptly removed from the BLMGN website,” according to BLM10+.

The revolt by BLM chapters against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is now in full swing. BLM10+ released a new statement this week

BLM10+ claimed that “nepotism, proximity to power, and access to resources became more important to the Network than making sure that they had a radical vision, objectives, and strategies created through a transparent, democratic decision making process and a solid foundation of shared governance and political alignment.”

“The salaries, such as those of Patrisse Cullors, other founders, and staff have never been reported to Chapters,” the press release, which is titled, “Tell No Lies,” said.

“As we labored to build grassroots movements in our communities, our engagement with BLMGN was always problematic and unsupportive,” BLM10+ declared. “We never knew who made decisions or how decision making processes were determined.”

The group said, “BLMGN has come to reflect the ‘problematic’ nonprofit industrial complex it criticized.”

“The only reason BLMGN has been able to amass millions of dollars from grants and donations is because of the pain of families who have lost loved ones to state violence and the grassroots campaigns we as local chapters and organizers have waged across the country without their support,” the news release said. “The reason control of those resources was able to be hoarded from families, chapters, and organizers is that those referred to as founders, and those close to them, allowed themselves to be elevated by the corporate media and other tools of the system that perpetuates ongoing violence against our communities.”

BLM10Plus claims to have the support of several parents of sons who were killed by police. Parents calling for BLMGNF accountability, include Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who had a toy gun and was fatally shot in Cleveland by police in 2014; Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Risher, who was shot and killed in 2016 by police in Los Angeles; and Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown, who was fatally shot in 2014 by police in Ferguson.

“Families of those who were lost to police violence spoke out and also demanded accountability,” BLM10+ stated.

Last month, grief-stricken mothers blasted the BLM Global Network Foundation for “benefiting off the blood” of their sons who died from police shootings. The mothers questioned the intentions of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who they say is going to “take the money and run.”

Cullors, who is a self-proclaimed “trained Marxist,” went on a real estate spending spree, which brought major suspicions on the finances of the Black Lives Matter organization. Cullors stepped down from her position last month.

