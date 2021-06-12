https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bo-schembechler-allowed-800-michigan-players-to-be-sexually-abused-by-team-doctor/
About The Author
Related Posts
Mitt Romney — I will vote YES on Jan 6 Commission…
May 25, 2021
We. Kicked. Your. Ass.
May 4, 2021
Biden caves to Leftists on ‘refugee totals’…
May 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy