California Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner hit back at late-night host Jimmy KimmelJames (Jimmy) Christian KimmelStephen Colbert is bringing back his live audience Fox News late-night show ‘Gutfeld!’ nears top of ratings race Jeff Bezos roasted for buying yacht so big it comes with smaller support yacht MORE after he called her “Trump in a wig.”

Kimmel compared Jenner to the former president during his Thursday night show while poking fun at her interview earlier in the day on ABC’s “The View.”

“Are we sure that isn’t Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump DOJ demanded metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, Apple says Putin says he’s optimistic about working with Biden ahead of planned meeting Biden meets Queen Elizabeth for first time as president MORE in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?” Kimmel asked, while a side-by-side of the two played in which they were shown making similar facial expressions. “The resemblance is uncanny.”

Kimmel went on to call the rest of Jenner’s interview “nonsense,” claiming the reality star is only in the governor’s race for attention and dubbing her “Caitlyn Jenner Car-crash-ian.”

“Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next batman than she does governor of California,” he said.

Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist-turned reality TV star and transgender activist, slammed Kimmel over his comments in a series of tweets on Friday, accusing the host of being insensitive to the LGBT community.

“Last night @JimmyKimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig,” she wrote. “He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left of LGBT community?”

She also took a dig at “cancel culture” and “woke” culture, which she has vowed to target if elected governor, writing, “Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/1PITkYE01w — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Jenner went on to call out Kimmel in subsequent tweets, including one where she criticized him for wearing blackface during a Comedy Central skit years ago.

Kimmel took a break last summer from hosting his show amid controversy over the resurfaced sketch. Kimmel later apologized for his impressions of Black celebrities.

Speaking of @jimmykimmel he also received a pass from the WOKE on his use of black face and racist actions. Hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/C7Ecke95kG — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

The late-night host’s latest comments came after Jenner likened herself to Trump during her interview on “The View” this week.

“He was a disrupter when he was president,” Jenner said on the ABC program. “I want to do the same thing.”

