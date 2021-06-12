http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yAYUtc9XWIE/

Less than half of the U.S. population is “fully vaccinated,” according to data posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 11.

According to the federal health agency, 141,583,252 million people in the United States are “fully vaccinated,” representing 42.6 percent of the population. The data shows 172,423,605 million receiving at least one dose of a vaccine, representing 51.9 percent of the population.

Still, this number falls short of the Biden administration’s goal to have 70 percent of the population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by the Fourth of July. However, the sprint continues, with the CDC continuing to urge Americans to get vaccinated.

“Almost everyone in the U.S. lives within 5 miles of a #COVID19 vaccination site,” the CDC wrote Friday, urging Americans to find a nearby vaccination site:

Almost everyone in the U.S. lives within 5 miles of a #COVID19 vaccination site. Ways to find a COVID-19 vaccine near you: 🔍 Search https://t.co/2akIUZiFIL

📱 Text your ZIP code to 438829

📞 Call 1-800-232-0233 Visit https://t.co/2akIUZiFIL for more information. pic.twitter.com/rr5GTEBrE6 — CDC (@CDCgov) June 11, 2021

The vast majority of those inoculated in the United States have opted for the non-traditional mRNA vaccines, which prompt cells to create a “spike protein” triggering an immune response.

The CDC is holding an emergency meeting June 18 to discuss what CBS News described as “rare but higher-than-expected reports of heart inflammation” in young people who have received Pfizer’s or Moderna’s mRNA injections.

