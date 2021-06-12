https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558169-cheney-rips-arizona-election-audit-it-is-an-effort-to-subvert-democracy

Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn Cheney House Democrats to Schumer: Vote again on Jan. 6 probe Cheney compares Trump claims to Chinese Communist Party: ‘It’s very dangerous’ Stefanik pregnant with her first child MORE (R-Wis.) slammed an audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Ariz., calling it an “effort to subvert democracy.”

Cheney weighed in on the audit on Friday, blasting it on Twitter. The GOP-controlled Arizona state Senate is overseeing an audit of more than 2.1 million votes cast in the county last year.

President Biden Joe BidenPutin says he’s optimistic about working with Biden ahead of planned meeting How the infrastructure bill can help close the digital divide Biden meets Queen Elizabeth for first time as president MORE won narrowly Arizona over former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump DOJ demanded metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, Apple says Putin says he’s optimistic about working with Biden ahead of planned meeting Biden meets Queen Elizabeth for first time as president MORE by less than 11,000 votes, becoming the first Democrat to carry the state since 1996.

Biden specifically won 49.81 percent of the vote in Maricopa County, compared to Trump’s 47.65 percent.

“What is happening in Maricopa County is not an ‘audit,’ Cheney said on Twitter. “It is an effort to subvert democracy.”

What is happening in Maricopa County is not an “audit.” It is an effort to subvert democracy. https://t.co/TGPvj6a0MA — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 11, 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerWhy the Democrats need Joe Manchin Axios CEO says GOP before Trump will not return White House pressed on evacuating Afghan allies as time runs out MORE (R-Ill.), another outspoken critic of the former president, backed Cheney’s comments on Saturday, tweeting “she ain’t wrong ya know…. #country1st.”

She ain’t wrong ya know…. #country1st Cheney: GOP-Led Arizona Election Audit ‘An Effort to Subvert Democracy’ https://t.co/UGv9aJNeGj — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 12, 2021

Cheney was ousted from her leadership post as House GOP Conference chairwoman last month for her repeated pushback on Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The Wyoming Republican was one of 10 GOP representatives who voted to impeach the former president for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which temporarily delayed Congress’ certification of the Electoral College results.

Cheney has continued to speak out against Trump’s unfounded election claims despite the pushback from her party.

Last month, Arizona state Sen. Paul Boyer (R), who supported the audit, said that he felt it was ruining the reputation of the state Senate.

“Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point,” he said in May.

