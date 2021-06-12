https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/cnns-jim-acosta-dismisses-fox-newss-tucker-carlson-as-a-race-baiting-tyrant-in-scathing-podcast-interview/

With Joe Biden in the White House, CNN realized it could get away with a slow-pitch softball player to handle the duties of White House correspondent, and so Jim Acosta got bumped up to anchor and given his own weekend show. Acosta had already called Fox News a “bulls**t factory” on his show back in May, but he revived the insult for a podcast with Mediaite.

CNN’s @Acosta is utterly unsparing in his criticism of Fox News on Mediaite’s The Interview — dismissing the network as a “bullsh*t factory” and describing Tucker Carlson as sounding like a “race-baiting tyrant.” Listen to the full podcast here: https://t.co/YuUnUqKbkS pic.twitter.com/O5telAIqJZ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 11, 2021

“Jim Acosta is the bravest, most honest, best journalist out there.” – Jim Acosta — Leanfaidh mé ar aghaidh (@stormusiawn) June 12, 2021

There’s at least a 90% chance to says that to himself in the mirror every morning. — Patrick (@PMC713) June 12, 2021

Jim Acosta wants to be Tucker Carlson so, so bad. — Patrick Parish (@patrickparish) June 12, 2021

At least Fox News never brought back someone who jerked off on a Zoom call and thought it was “perfectly normal”. — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) June 12, 2021

So he’s gone from questioning those in power to questioning those who question those in power. — Socrates Johnson 🦉 (@Peedub76) June 12, 2021

Fox News hasn’t had Richard Spencer on as a guest correspondent , but @jaketapper has. https://t.co/wcZ6iY0XcA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 12, 2021

Acosta reeeeaallyy loves Acosta. It’s hilariously sad. — Healing & Unified (@Crotchton) June 12, 2021

Stunning and brave — Brenden (@BrendenD77) June 12, 2021

Jim @Acosta is such a bitchmade little bitchy bitch that he acted like he was being assaulted by storm troopers when a small female staffer tried to take a microphone away from him while he was doing one of his bitchy little bitchmade monologues lol https://t.co/T6CXsJ1elQ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 12, 2021

All of this would matter if he was actually a journalist, and not a shill for the Democratic Party. If you can’t see this, then you’re blind. — Spriggo (@Spriggo1957) June 12, 2021

Not a journalist — Truth 🇺🇸 (@theRealTrueFan) June 12, 2021

He is such a flack — Me (@mdeemdee) June 12, 2021

Hard pass. — J. A. Kozinski (@j_kozinski) June 12, 2021

Jim Acosta is the Jeffrey Toobin of Tucker Carlsons — Paul Dzielinski (@Pdzielinski) June 12, 2021

One can literally taste Acosta’s jealousy of Carlson. — Hal McGowan (@hal_mcgowan) June 12, 2021

Given the week CNN has had, he’d be better off keeping his head down and mouth shut. Any network that has Toobin and Cuomo has no ground calling anyone a bullshit factory. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) June 12, 2021

He knows who he is and who he works for, right? — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) June 12, 2021

He’s a giant clown. Not interested. — Conservatalian (@Conservatalian) June 12, 2021

Let’s see his sorry ass go on Fox to be interviewed. I’d suggest Levin. Would have his sorry ass handed to him in less than 10 minutes and would be reduced to a stuttering blubbering fool. — John Hewett (@loid1800) June 12, 2021

Acosta is a discredited bum who can’t stop lying. So he’s got that going for him. #fact — Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) June 12, 2021

During the Trump Administration, Acosta focused his ire on the people in power During the Biden Administration, Acosta focuses his ire on the people criticizing the people in power He’s an activist, not a journalist https://t.co/wEzhlJ7OGL — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 12, 2021

Find someone who loves you as much as Jim Acosta loves himself. — Bill (@GenericBill) June 12, 2021

