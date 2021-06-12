https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/cnns-jim-acosta-dismisses-fox-newss-tucker-carlson-as-a-race-baiting-tyrant-in-scathing-podcast-interview/

With Joe Biden in the White House, CNN realized it could get away with a slow-pitch softball player to handle the duties of White House correspondent, and so Jim Acosta got bumped up to anchor and given his own weekend show. Acosta had already called Fox News a “bulls**t factory” on his show back in May, but he revived the insult for a podcast with Mediaite.

We’ll be skipping this interview, as well as Stelter’s “exposé” on Fox News.

