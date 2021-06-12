https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/06/nbc-show-shut-down/

The NBC television show “Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide” was forced to halt production this past week due to an outbreak of “awful explosive diarrhea” on the set.

The Wrap reported that a crew member on the set in Simi Valley, California tested positive for giardia, which is a parasite that causes diarrhea. Over forty crew members quickly fell ill on the set, with one source close to production saying that the outbreak of “awful explosive diarrhea” left people “collapsing” on set and “being forced to run into port-o-potties.”

An NBC rep said that while many on the crew fell ill, hosts Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches were not sickened in the outbreak.

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ at the current location,” Universal Television Alternative Studios said in a statement obtained by People Magazine. “We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

Representatives for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Ventura County Public Health declined to comment when contacted by the press.

“Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide” scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 8 at 10:30 p.m., right after the Olympic Summer Games’ closing ceremony. After the Olympics, the show will move to its regular time slot, Mondays (starting Aug. 9) at 8 p.m.

A press release from NBC said that the show will take Wham-O’s iconic backyard waterslide game and transform it “into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize.”

“NBC is proud to be the home of some of the biggest and most outrageous physical competition shows and we’re thrilled to add this larger-than-life version of the classic backyard game to our summer lineup,” said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to Deadline. “What better way to celebrate all the gold medals from the Olympic Summer Games than to give everyday people the opportunity to soar down an extraordinary 65-foot-tall slippery yellow slide.”

