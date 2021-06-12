https://noqreport.com/2021/06/12/court-records-show-eco-terrorist-letter-received-by-forest-service-was-sent-by-bidens-bureau-of-land-management-nominee/

A past link to an activity described as eco-terrorism should disqualify President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management, according to a Republican senator.

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming responded critically to nominee Tracy Stone-Manning’s role in sending a threatening letter on behalf of an environmentalist group that committed tree spiking crimes in 1989.

“Tracy Stone-Manning collaborated with eco-terrorists,” Barrasso said, according to the Daily Caller . “She worked with extreme environmental activists who spiked trees, threatening the lives and livelihoods of loggers.”

“While she was given immunity from prosecution to testify against her companions in court, her actions were disgraceful,” he said.

The Washington Post described tree spiking as an “‘eco-terrorist’ tactic,” noting a specific case in 1987 when a mill worker’s electric saw came in contact with a tree spike, causing the saw to break and half of the blade to be launched into his face — tearing through his safety helmet, creating a gash from his eye to his chin and splitting his jaw in half.

The Post listed tree spiking as “among the most vicious of the strategies” used by activists opposed to logging.“While the tree is still in the forest, the spike is driven in […]

