http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WjpTcPlhjKc/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) stated that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “has a pattern of antisemitic comments” and arguing that “America is a bad place, not worthy of our praise at all.” And should lose her spot on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Crenshaw said, “I think she absolutely should be fired, and this is a pattern with her too. This isn’t just a one-off. She has a pattern of antisemitic comments. She’s constantly trying to make you believe that America is a bad place, not worthy of our praise at all. And what she does is she says something pretty outlandish and then she turns around and claims victimhood for it when people criticize her. This is the game that gets played. This is the pattern.”

He added that Omar’s grouping of the U.S. and Israel with terrorist groups was done “deliberately, alright? To say that this is a mistake…is nonsense. She, of course, thinks through it, and she does believe that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

