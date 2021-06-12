https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/danish-soccer-star-collapses-nearly-dies-during-game-received-the-pfizer-vaccine-12-days-ago/

Danish soccer star Christen Ericksen collapsed during the Euro 2021 playoff match today

Inter Milan player Eriksen, 29, dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress; English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen’s heart was restarted and he underwent prolonged CPR treatment, which saved his life.

UPDATE — REGARDING THE VACCINE

There are conflicting reports regarding whether Eriksen was vaccinated.

An Italian sports site reports he has NOT been vaccinated — “He did not have Covid and was not vaccinated either. At this moment, Eriksen is under the guidance of the Danish medical staff.”

But the team cardiologist confirmed he got the Pfizer Vaccine 12 days ago.

Inter Milan Chief Medic and Cardiologist confirmed that Christian Eriksen received the Pfizer vaccine 12 days ago. He spoke an hour ago on Radio Sportiva from Italy. — Michael Tyler (@Michael52018513) June 12, 2021

And more confirmation…