Mixed contradictory reports are coming in that Denmark and Inter Milan soccer star Christian Eriksen took the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine 12-days prior to collapsing on the field today during a match. He required a cardiac massage on the field. The story regarding Eriksen’s recent alleged vaccination comes from Citizen Free Press. We have not been able to corroborate the story elsewhere at this time.

The initial Tweet that claimed “Inter Milan Chief Medic and Cardiologist” confirmed on Radio Sportiva that Eriksen took the vaccine on May 31 has been refuted by Radio Sportiva’s Twitter account. It appears that Inter Milan does not have anyone listed as a team “cardiologist.”

It does seem likely that professional athletes like Eriksen would have taken the vaccine or are in the process of doing so now. We also know the CDC is investigating heart inflammation in young, otherwise healthy males shortly after taking the vaccines. With that said, we have seen no other reports that have remained live other than the Tweet by @Michael52018513.

We will continue to monitor and will update this post as more information comes in.

