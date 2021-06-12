http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Tw8iINg0XnM/

Disney World announced in a statement Friday that guests who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer need to wear face masks in most areas of the park with relaxed social distancing guidelines”

Within our communities, we’re encouraged that COVID-19 guidelines have been adjusted and eased by public health and government officials, paving the path for many businesses and industries to take positive steps forward. As we have done since reopening, we’ve been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In the announcement, Disney said “face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests,” but they are still required for visitors who use the transportation services throughout the park, “including Disney buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”

In reference to the new guidelines set to take effect on June 15 at the Orlando, Florida, park, Disney said it would “not require proof of vaccination” and expects unvaccinated guests “to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation.”

In addition, the park said it “will be relaxing physical distancing guidelines for Guests,” saying those changes will be “visible in places like queues, shops, restaurants, attraction boarding, transportation and our theaters.” The statement says:

It’s important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable. We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again.

Disney also stated that it will continue “the high standards for cleanliness and sanitation” by providing cleaning stations throughout the park and concluded the statement by encouraging guests to get vaccinated.

