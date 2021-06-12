https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-19

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here, we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. Robert Mueller To Help Teach University Of Virginia Course On Mueller Investigation – The College Fix

The University of Virginia announced that it will add a class on the Robert Mueller investigation into the alleged Russia collusion scandal. The course will feature none other than Robert Mueller himself.

9. Massachusetts High School History Class Encourages Only One Viewpoint In Class Assignment: Describe How ‘Systemic Racism’ Impacted George Floyd – Parents Defending Education

A 10th-grade U.S. history class at Concord Carlisle High School in Massachusetts forced students to comment on how “systemic racism” “impacted” George Floyd’s life. Students were asked to read a Washington Post article, which argued that the strictures of “systemic racism” led to Floyd’s death.

8. Professor Argues Term ‘BIPOC’ Is Not Inclusive Enough – The College Fix

Thomas Jefferson School of Law professor Meera Deo published an article for the Virginia Law Review arguing that the progressive term “BIPOC,” which stands for Black, Indigenous, People of Color, is not inclusive enough. Deo argued that the term excludes Latinos, Asian Americans, Arab Americans, and other communities of color.

7. Northwestern Student Government Passes Resolution To Remove Conservative From Presidential Search Committee – Young America’s Foundation

The student government at Northwestern University passed a resolution that removed a member of the university’s Presidential Search Committee for being conservative. The resolution pointed out that a conservative search committee member had donated $30,000 to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and claimed that Trump’s ideology harmed minority students.

6. Oxford College To Nix Queen’s Portrait Over ‘Colonial History’ – New York Post

A student committee at Oxford University’s Magdalen College voted to remove a portrait of Queen Elizabeth after a graduate student lecturer complained that the Queen symbolized an era of “colonialism” that made students feel unwelcome. The vote to remove the monarch’s portrait passed by a substantial majority.

5. Teacher At Posh NJ School Quits Over Critical Race Theory Agenda – The Daily Wire

Dana Stangel-Plowe, a much-praised English teacher at a posh private school in New Jersey, quit her job over the school’s alleged adoption of critical race theory. She claimed that the head of the school twice told faculty he “would fire us all if he could so that he could replace us all with people of color.”

4. Yale Releases Lukewarm Statement On Speaker Who Said She Dreams Of Shooting White People – Campus Reform

Yale University released a milquetoast apology after a New York-based psychiatrist told Yale medical students she fantasizes about murdering white people. “I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burning their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f***ing favor,” the psychiatrist said.

3. Boston School Board Members Resign After Racist Text Messages Emerge – Washington Free Beacon

Two Boston public school officials resigned over text messages they sent to each other that highlighted feelings of anti-white racism. One school official said she was “Sick of Westie whites.” “Wait until the white racists start yelling at us,” she wrote in another message.

2. Parents Rage As Top NYC School To End Advanced Math Program – New York Post

The elite New York City Lab Middle School attempted to remove its advanced math classes, sparking outrage among parents. The principal put the change on “pause” after the course’s creator called the move appalling.

1. New York Mother Obliterates School Board: ‘You’re Emotionally Abusing Our Children’ – The Daily Wire

Carmel, New York, mother Tatiana Ibrahim went viral for calling her school board “thieves” and “liars” over its alleged left-wing propaganda curriculum. “You’re emotionally abusing our children and mentally abusing them,” Ibrahim said at a board meeting. “You’re demoralizing them by teaching them communist values. This is still America, ma’am.”

Got tips? Email me here: cclark@dailywire.com

