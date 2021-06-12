https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/558135-five-states-have-yet-to-administer-one-dose-of-vaccine-to-half-their

Five states have yet to administer one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to half their populations as vaccinations in the U.S. have slowed in recent months.

Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming are all struggling to get their populations vaccinated, with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week showing they have not given one dose to more than 50 percent of their populations.

The vaccine hesitancy in these states and other regions of the country could threaten President BidenJoe BidenEx-Biden adviser says Birx told him she hoped election turned out ‘a certain way’ Cheney rips Arizona election audit: ‘It is an effort to subvert democracy’ News leaders deal with the post-Trump era MORE’s goal to get 70 percent of the country one coronavirus shot by the Fourth of July.

Alabama’s deputy health officer, Karen Landers, said the state will not be able to meet Biden’s goal but added that it “does not deter us from encouraging people to get the vaccine,” The Associated Press reported.

The CDC says there are 142 million fully vaccinated individuals in the country, but vaccinations have slowed as the president and health officials have focused their attention on individuals who might have reservations about getting inoculated.

Alabama has enlisted the help of Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, a beloved person in the state, to encourage its residents to get the vaccine.

Other states have started lotteries for the fully vaccinated, giving out gift cards and even setting up gun raffles.

“Ultimately, this is going to be up to individuals to get shots in their arms. We can take every creative step we possibly can take,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiFive states have yet to administer one dose of vaccine to half their populations Biden has convinced allies ‘America is back,’ says France’s Macron Biden, Macron huddle on sidelines of G7 summit MORE said. “We also understand we don’t have 100 percent control here, but we’re going to do everything we can from the federal government to reach that goal.”

Updated: 12:18 p.m.

