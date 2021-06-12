https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/g-7-leaders-call-probe-origins-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Leaders of the G-7 group are calling for investigation into the genesis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts’ report, in China,” the Carabis Bay G7 Summit Communiqué stated.

The leaders aim to end of the pandemic next year. “Our immediate focus is beating COVID-19 and we set a collective goal of ending the pandemic in 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic is not under control anywhere until it is under control everywhere. In an interconnected world global health and health security threats respect no borders,” the communiqué said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

