Fairly recent history was again memory-holed today during CNN’s Jake Tapper’s interview with White House press secretary Jen Psaki:

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on Trump DOJ seizing House Democrats’ data from Apple: “This behavior is atrocious and certainly will not be a model for how we behave.” https://t.co/kmdZNxIPUS pic.twitter.com/sciEi1rtZm — The Hill (@thehill) June 12, 2021

Being a Democrat or member of the mainstream media (pardon the redundancy) means never having to subject yourself to any pangs of self-awareness, but Glenn Greenwald wasn’t having any of that, considering the source:

Jen Psaki and Joe Biden were part of the administration which had its John-Brennan-led CIA spy on the Senate as it investigated the CIA’s interrogation programs. Where was the outrage then about this highly respected third branch of government?https://t.co/bCXCIrNssF https://t.co/4TFE9Amga2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

Not only did MSNBC star @JohnBrennan have his Obama-era CIA spy on the Senate as it tried to investigate the CIA, he always blatantly lied about it over and over, and only apologized once the proof emerged and he was caught.https://t.co/cTfd7rKEXI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

Everyone remember the famously and inspirationally scandal-free Obama administration? pic.twitter.com/sEyuMjNbs3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

John Brennan and James Clapper spent their time within the US Security State purposely lying to the public, then when they left, they got hired by the two liberal cable outlets that pretend to be so upset by disinformation. What else do you need to know about them? pic.twitter.com/x0LSuQyTKJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

@RedSteeze had this to add:

As it turns out they are both on Jake Tapper’s show. pic.twitter.com/VS6ZeZKcdf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 12, 2021

Love how this has just been memory holed https://t.co/Vr75Th2Hcw pic.twitter.com/F0AQuHQshl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 12, 2021

And nobody on CNN was about to remind Psaki about any of this (if they haven’t already had it expunged from their memories).

