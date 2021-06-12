https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/12/glenn-greenwald-thread-drops-a-heap-of-self-awareness-after-jen-psaki-describes-what-biden-finds-appalling-about-previous-admin/

Fairly recent history was again memory-holed today during CNN’s Jake Tapper’s interview with White House press secretary Jen Psaki:

Being a Democrat or member of the mainstream media (pardon the redundancy) means never having to subject yourself to any pangs of self-awareness, but Glenn Greenwald wasn’t having any of that, considering the source:

@RedSteeze had this to add:

And nobody on CNN was about to remind Psaki about any of this (if they haven’t already had it expunged from their memories).

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...