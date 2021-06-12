http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/YsY6D65psoY/hamas-to-omar-get-off-our-team.php

We wrote here and here about Ilhan Omar’s latest outrage: tweeting that the United States, Israel, Afghanistan, Hamas and the Taliban have all been guilty of “unthinkable atrocities.” All on a par, apparently.

Hamas, though, didn’t like being lumped with you, me and Israel:

Hamas issued press release denouncing US Rep. Illhan Omar (@Ilhan) for equating the ‘Palestinian resistance’ to the ‘crimes’ of Israel & US invasion in Afghanistan. They appreciate her stance on justice, especially for Palestinians. But asks her to describe events ‘accurately.’ pic.twitter.com/gWO34xGQqx — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 11, 2021

There is a certain dark comedy to all of this, but I think the boys at Hamas can relax: I am pretty sure Ilhan didn’t really mean it.

