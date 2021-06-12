http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/38bHa_GVDuQ/

June 1 (UPI) — The Paley Center for Media, PBS, HBO Max and Shout! Factory have announced Pride Month programming for June. Each has curated LGBTQ-themed programming for the month.

The Paley Center will mark its first Pride Month celebration with a new panel, A Salute to LGBTQ+ Pride Achievements in Television. The panel featuring Cynthia Nixon, Laverne Cox, Jason Collins, Ilene Chaiken and Adam Rippon in conversation with moderator Gio Benitez is now available on Paley’s Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment panel.

On Monday, The Paley Center will release a Paley Front Row panel for Hulu’s Love Victor. Creators Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker and Executive Producer Brian Tanen will join stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz and George Sear.

Previously released panels will be made available with additional activities for kids and families. Those panels include My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, The Owl House, Steven Universe, Loud House, The Babysitter’s Club and Danger and Eggs.

HBO Max has launched a Shine On page which curates its LGBTQIA+ programming. Shows like Veneno, Euphoria, We’re Here and more are included, along with documentaries like Welcome to Chechnya, The Trans List and A Family Is a Family Is a Family. Shine On also includes trans and non-binary voices.

Shine On also has curated collections from We’re Here stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley. The themes include “Unapologetically Queer,” “Our Resilience,” “Trans and Non-Binary Voices,” “Showstopping TV Characters,” “Our POC Voices,” “Super-Representation,” “Queer Creators” and “Laugh with Us.”

Human by Orientation produced the “Your Pass to Pride 2021” on HBO Max, which includes music performances by King Princess, VINCENT, Raveena, Soccer Mommy and MUNA, plus Meg Stalter and Ashley Ray comedy specials, “We’re Here” drag performance and behind the scenes conversations on HBO Max originals.

PBS has several June premieres tied to Pride Month. The short film LGBTQ+ Seniors Finally Get the Prom of Their Dreams premieres today. American Masters “Ballerina Boys” and “Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives” premiere Friday.

Another ballet short Ballet Can Be Toxic, but This Teacher Is Changing That premieres June 14. PBS also offers Juneteenth programming with Say It Loud: “Are Black People Truly Free? Juneteenth and the Continuing Fight for Liberation” on June 15 and Slavery By Another Name on June 19.

Shout! Factory TV also curated LGBTQ content for Pride Month. These include movies Jeffrey, His Girl Friday and Madame Sin and specials To Russia… with Elton and Liza with a “Z.”

Episodes of The Carol Burnett Show featuring Rock Hudson, Paul Lynde, Peggy Lee and more are also included. David Bowie’s appearance on The Dick Cavett Show and Ellen DeGeneres and Jodie Foster’s on The Johnny Carson Show are also included.

On Saturday, Shout! Factory TV will air a 24 hour marathon of its Pride Month collection.

