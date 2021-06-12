https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/12/hhs-secretary-squirms-after-being-asked-to-explain-why-mothers-has-been-replaced-with-birthing-persons-in-budget-language/

Earlier this week, the acting OMB director was asked to explain why the Biden administration is using the term “birthing persons” instead of “mothers” or “women.”

Now it’s HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s turn, except he just did a lot of squirming instead of answering the question:

It’s so nuts that even a member of the administration implementing that language is unable to explain.

The clowns have clearly been sent in.

