https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/12/hhs-secretary-squirms-after-being-asked-to-explain-why-mothers-has-been-replaced-with-birthing-persons-in-budget-language/

Earlier this week, the acting OMB director was asked to explain why the Biden administration is using the term “birthing persons” instead of “mothers” or “women.”

Now it’s HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s turn, except he just did a lot of squirming instead of answering the question:

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on use of the term birthing person: “We’re trying to be precise in the language that’s used.” pic.twitter.com/8wUGNUXcaP — The Hill (@thehill) June 12, 2021

It’s so nuts that even a member of the administration implementing that language is unable to explain.

Precision is the antithesis of this butchery of the language. — PATRICK JAMES (@puertavieja_) June 12, 2021

Happy birthing day mom! These people are lunatics — GIno (@Gino_geno1) June 12, 2021

Think about this…. and tell me we don’t live in gawdamn clown world https://t.co/b1D29qO3W2 — Classifried (@Classifried2) June 12, 2021

The clowns have clearly been sent in.

