We just did a post on Jared Yates Sexton’s breathless 25-tweet thread on the GOP’s fascistic, Nazi-based attempt to preserve white supremacy, inspired by Florida’s ban on teaching critical race theory. President Trump had tried to root out critical race theory from the government and government contractors, but he did it too late, and President Biden immediately overturned all his efforts with an executive order.

Blue-check Rick Perlstein has a pretty hot take. Now that states like Florida are banning critical race theory, normal teenagers “will now be desperate” to find out more about it.

Asian-American students are screwed under CRT because they’re considered “white-adjacent” instead of people of color. They’re immigrants but they’re also oppressors because they’re successful.

We really don’t see your “normal” teenager sneaking off to read books about critical race theory.

