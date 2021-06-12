https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/hot-take-normal-teenagers-will-be-desperate-to-find-out-more-about-critical-race-theory-now-that-its-forbidden/

We just did a post on Jared Yates Sexton’s breathless 25-tweet thread on the GOP’s fascistic, Nazi-based attempt to preserve white supremacy, inspired by Florida’s ban on teaching critical race theory. President Trump had tried to root out critical race theory from the government and government contractors, but he did it too late, and President Biden immediately overturned all his efforts with an executive order.

Blue-check Rick Perlstein has a pretty hot take. Now that states like Florida are banning critical race theory, normal teenagers “will now be desperate” to find out more about it.

Any normal teenager will now be desperate to figure out what this forbidden “critical race theory” thingy is now… Great job, Texas, Florida, etc. — Rick Perlstein (@rickperlstein) June 12, 2021

And they’ll quickly realize it’s the dumbest thing ever. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) June 12, 2021

And they will be repelled by it because they are normal — Irene F. Irene (@irenefingirene) June 12, 2021

Normal teenagers are not doing any of that. — N (@bbq_is_good) June 12, 2021

That’s not true. — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) June 12, 2021

Have you ever met an actual teenager? — Tony Bolognavitch (@Bsneed51) June 12, 2021

A normal teenager will be greatly disappointed when he finds some random blue hair screaming about it on a YouTube video with 12 views. — Fatrick Bateman (@keynestonelite) June 12, 2021

Definition of “normal” sure has changed a lot since I was a teenager. — SCIENCE!! (@RaschDecisions) June 12, 2021

Stock tip: Do NOT invest in CRT literature expecting a surge in teen buying. — Progressivism is a mental disorder (@sleepywhiner) June 12, 2021

This explains the prayer in school boom we’ve seen. — Cody McSwitcherton (@Z_R_King) June 12, 2021

Name the other religion that got more popular with normal teenagers once it was no longer taught in schools. — Travis Wester (@westerspace) June 12, 2021

Good point. Now let’s get started on putting prayer and religion back in schools, yeah? — Sensible Bosh (@BoshSensible) June 12, 2021

Conversely, things like traditional religions, family structures and banned “classics” should also receive new curiosity, appreciation and popularity. But like all things truly underground, that isn’t apparent. — OG Feel The #Inflation (@OGblockchain) June 12, 2021

Any normal teenager will now be desperate to figure out what these forbidden Dr Seuss books are… Great job, Critical Race Theory — PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 12, 2021

They’ll be reading academic journals wrapped in brown paper…. — REFrankel (@REFrankel) June 12, 2021

Teens sneaking off to do some critical race theory out behind the football field — Doktor Zoom (@DoktorZoom) June 12, 2021

They’ll all be doing Critical Race Theory on weekends now. They’ll call it CRiTter. “Epic CRiTter party at Asher’s house,” they’ll all say. — Mike Dorsam (@MrDorsam) June 12, 2021

Only a matter of days before guys will be selling copies of White Fragility on the street corners and in the alleys out of the trunks of their cars. Pretty soon the Manifesto and Mao will follow. — Unconventionally Conventional (@TonyByergo) June 12, 2021

Correct. In highschool, we OBSESSED over forbidden fruit, including alcohol, cigarettes, R-rated movies, and proposed curricula. https://t.co/ApzpL47oV7 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 12, 2021

“i found this stack of canceled homework under my dad’s bed” the guys: oooohhhhh — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 12, 2021

Any “normal” teenager has no clue that the discussion is even taking place. — Ibuprofen Hippo 🪓🌲🔪🐋 (@JimJamitis) June 12, 2021

No one in high school read Margaret Atwood’s Surfacing without being ordered to do so by a Professor who later apologized for assigning “a piece a garbage.” — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) June 12, 2021

I personally can’t wait for Fast Times at Critical Race High to come out. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) June 12, 2021

Yes – “give us more indoctrination textbooks!” as the teen kids like to say pic.twitter.com/QmacUn1yvJ — RufusT (@RufusTFireflyJr) June 12, 2021

This would be true if it was an organic ideology rather than something every institution has been trying to ram down their throats since they were children — Big Lez (@BigLezfanacct) June 12, 2021

White kids reading about how they inherently suck is a hard sell. — Kurt Steiner (@Kurt_Steiner) June 12, 2021

I guaranteed you, nobody is going to obsess over the forbidden opportunity to be racially blamed for things that they had nothing to do with, or to be berated with a bunch of lies about the past. In order to be an obsession, the object has to be at least remotely interesting. — Heywood Floyd (@HeywoodFloyd10) June 12, 2021

Fine if they want to learn on their own, go for it. — abftp (@abftp) June 12, 2021

over the years, I heard from multiple high school kids that they believe they need to score extra points just because they are asian. They probably don’t know “critical race theory”, but it’s not a far fetched statement to say they have lived under its shadow. — Sean (@hexian129) June 12, 2021

Asian-American students are screwed under CRT because they’re considered “white-adjacent” instead of people of color. They’re immigrants but they’re also oppressors because they’re successful.

This is one of the dumbest takes I’ve seen in a while. Well done. — Born Based (@LeftBased) June 12, 2021

As if teenagers don’t have enough anxiety about fitting in to their peer group already. Hopefully this will help reduce the runaway mental health epidemic — Fantomas 77 (@jaiz_23) June 12, 2021

And then they’ll realize it’s racism repackaged as progressivism & be against it like everyone else. Good people don’t support critical race theory. — Mr. Bat-man 🇨🇦 (@KnightWing19) June 12, 2021

I think we should teach Critical Race Theory….. The same way we teach teens about Nazism. Basically, tear that stupid ideology to shreds, so they won’t be curious and it technically won’t be “forbidden.” — ✦ 𝘙𝘦𝘹 𝘓𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘴 ✧ (@galacticakagi) June 12, 2021

We really don’t see your “normal” teenager sneaking off to read books about critical race theory.

