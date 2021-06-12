https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-ilhan-omar-retweeted-video-anti-israel-outfit-previously-probed-fbi?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Representative Ilhan Omar retweeted a video produced by the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), an anti-Israel organization that was investigated by the FBI for possible links to terrorism.

In the video, people are carrying a child and someone can be heard saying in English, “What are you doing to him? It’s a little child!”

According to Fox News, the video shows Israeli police carrying a Palestinian child.

“It is clear, however, that the FBI conducted at least two major investigations into ISM. In addition to the international terrorism investigation into the two St. Louis activists, the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office initiated a domestic security investigation into ISM as an organization,” The Intercept noted last year. “Nothing in the documents suggests any of these investigations ever resulted in criminal charges,” The Intercept reported.

