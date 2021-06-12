https://www.oann.com/indias-daily-covid-19-infections-at-more-than-two-month-low/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=indias-daily-covid-19-infections-at-more-than-two-month-low



FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. Picture taken June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

June 12, 2021

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India on Saturday reported 84,332 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest in more than two months, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.4 million, while total fatalities are at 367,081, data. India added 4,002 deaths overnight.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by William Mallard)

