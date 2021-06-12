http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/09oLDAbVrgw/

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) stated we are “out of time” on climate change and must act on the subject now because “We’re at the buzzer. We’ve got to take the shot. There’s no more time.”

Inslee said, “I saw a headline that said that time is running out. Time is out. We’re at the buzzer. We’ve got to take the shot. There’s no more time. The chickens have come home to roost on carbon pollution. Our forests are burning. We have no water for our farmers, for our fish. Our kids can’t go outside in the summer because of the smoke from our burning forests. We’re just out of time. We’ve got to act.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

