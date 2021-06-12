https://justthenews.com/world/israel-poised-swear-new-government-shifting-netanyahu-opposition?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Israel is poised to swear in a new government on Sunday, shifting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition on the heels of a dozen years serving as prime minister.

Netanyahu during remarks to parliament pledged to “continue the great mission of my life, ensuring the security of Israel,” according to the Associated Press. “If it is destined for us to be in the opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country in our way,” he stated.

Netanyahu has served as prime minister for 15 years in all, longer than any other Israeli prime minister.

Naftali Bennett will become the new prime minister, and if the government continues for two years, Yair Lapid will then assume the prime ministership, according to the AP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

