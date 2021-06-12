https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kamala-and-husband-get-heckled/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
BREAKING/Exclusive – @vp @KamalaHarris makes unannounced stop with @SecondGentleman in downtown DC and gets asked when she will visit the border.
WATCH —> pic.twitter.com/sm0wyryxZk
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 12, 2021
When are you going to visit the border.
Kamala and her husband participating in DC Gay Pride event today.
The @VP and @SecondGentleman are on the move at Capital Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/F27RxDaoHJ
— Peter Velz (@PeterVelz46) June 12, 2021