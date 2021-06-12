https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/last-day-counting-huge-discrepancies-expected-2-state-delegations-tour-audit/
On the last day of the hand counting process, 2 state delegations toured America’s audit.
Six Wisconsin Republican lawmakers and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona.
HAPPENING NOW: MO and WI tour the Arizona Audit pic.twitter.com/YeK5CbAvwS
— Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) June 12, 2021
Wisconsin is one swing state where we saw a mysterious and unexplained drop of ballots late at night on election night that swung the election to Joe Biden. State Legislators must take action before it is too late.
President Trump won in Missouri but Eric Greitens is here to observe the process and bring some ideas back to his state.
“If They Don’t Have the Ballots, They Don’t Have the Victory” – BOOM! Eric Greitens Sinks Leftist Dreams and States the Obvious Out Loud on The War Room
The Handcounting is concluding and they are expecting to find HUGE discrepancies in ballot totals.
If there are any less than the number of ballots certified by Maricopa County, this is evidence of a fraudulent election.