https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/558156-maher-goes-after-manchin-most-powerful-republican-in-the-senate

HBO’s Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherMaher calls college a ‘grift,’ compares it to Scientology Bill Maher rips celebrities considering running for office as malignant narcissists Fauci may have unwittingly made himself a key witness for Trump in ‘China Flu’ hate-speech case MORE went after Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinWhy the Democrats need Joe Manchin Simmering Democratic tensions show signs of boiling over Out-of-touch Democrats running scared of progressives MORE (D-W.Va.) during his show Friday night, dubbing the moderate Democrat the “most powerful Republican in the Senate.”

The comedian and liberal commentator knocked Manchin while opening his show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” noting that President Biden Joe BidenPutin says he’s optimistic about working with Biden ahead of planned meeting How the infrastructure bill can help close the digital divide Biden meets Queen Elizabeth for first time as president MORE would meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit.

“Sunday, Biden is gonna go to Windsor Castle to meet with the queen, newly widowed queen. He was going to express his condolences for her losing Prince Philip, and she’s going to express her condolences for Joe losing Joe Manchin,” Maher said, drawing laughter from his audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This Joe Manchin. Boy, have you been reading about him? For a Democrat, he is the most powerful Republican in the Senate,” Maher continued.

Manchin, a conservative Democrat, has proved to be a key vote in the evenly divided Senate but has drawn the ire of the party’s progressive wing.

The West Virginia senator has been firm in his support of the filibuster, making it challenging for Democrats to attract the votes necessary to nix it. Instead, Manchin has consistently insisted on bipartisanship.

Last week, he wrote in the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he would vote against the For the People Act, the sweeping bill to overhaul elections at the top of Democrats’ priority list.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) last week called Manchin “the new Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWhy the Democrats need Joe Manchin Out-of-touch Democrats running scared of progressives The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Bipartisan group reaches infrastructure deal; many questions remain MORE.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maher also slammed Manchin, saying he’s “blocked every big thing the Democrats want to do,” from the elections bill to infrastructure.

“The voting rights legislation, the Jan. 6 commission, even infrastructure. That’s f—ing dead now,” Maher said.

“The talks broke down they said because of — I love this — irreconcilable differences, which sounds to me like a marriage or a divorce, which is appropriate considering next year they may get the House,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

